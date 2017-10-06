FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia and Saudi Arabia keen to develop relations - Russian Energy Minister
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 6, 2017 / 4:49 PM / in 12 days

Russia and Saudi Arabia keen to develop relations - Russian Energy Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak is seen on a camera screen during a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producing countries in Vienna, Austria September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A meeting between Russian and Saudi Arabian leaders shows a mutual will to develop relations between the two countries, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told his Saudi counterpart Khalid al-Falih in Moscow on Friday.

King Salman of Saudi Arabia met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday, agreeing joint investment deals worth several billion dollars.

The signed documents were testimony to the mutual desire to develop relations, Novak said, adding that energy remains the key area of cooperation for both countries.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Elaine Hardcastle

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.