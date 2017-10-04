FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says to sign deals with Saudi worth over $3 billion
October 4, 2017 / 4:33 PM / 15 days ago

Russia says to sign deals with Saudi worth over $3 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih shake hands ahead of a meeting in Moscow, Russia, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Saudi Arabia will sign joint investment agreements worth more than $3 billion during a visit to Moscow by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

The deals will include a $1.1 billion agreement for Russian petrochemical firm Sibur to build a plant in Saudi Arabia, the energy ministry cited Novak as saying in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper.

A joint Russian and Saudi fund will invest $150 million in Russian private oilfield services firm Eurasia Drilling Company Limited, the ministry quoted Novak as saying.

Reporting by Christian Lowe; editing by Alexander Smith

