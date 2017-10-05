FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi King Salman to Putin: Moscow, Riyadh to work on oil price stability
October 5, 2017 / 12:04 PM / in 13 days

Saudi King Salman to Putin: Moscow, Riyadh to work on oil price stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Saudi Arabia's King Salman walks past Russian honour guards during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Vnukovo airport outside Moscow, Russia October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Saudi Arabia will continue to work on stabilising world oil markets, Saudi King Salman told Russian President Vladimir Putin on the first ever visit by a Saudi monarch to Russia on Thursday.

Salman, met by Putin in the Kremlin, said he was convinced that there were opportunities to diversify economic cooperation with Russia.

Saudi Arabia wants to establish an international centre to fight terrorism under the aegis of the United Nations, Salman said. He also said he wanted to see an independent Palestinian state with a capital in East Jerusalem.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Toby Chopra

