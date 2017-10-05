Moscow, Riyadh work together to unite Syria's opposition - Saudi minister

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is working closely with Russia on uniting Syria’s opposition, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Thursday, adding that Moscow and Riyadh agreed on the need to preserve Syria’s territorial integrity and state institutions.

Speaking at a news briefing after Saudi King Salman’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, Jubeir also said that both Russia and Saudi Arabia believe in the principle of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs and in the principle of territorial integrity.