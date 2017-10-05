FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia hunting four people behind huge bomb hoax campaign
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 5, 2017 / 6:21 PM / 13 days ago

Russia hunting four people behind huge bomb hoax campaign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Director of Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov attends the annual Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) in Moscow, Russia, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The head of Russia’s FSB security service said on Thursday Moscow knew the identities of four Russian citizens responsible for a wave of bomb hoaxes.

The anonymous phone calls have caused huge disruption at shopping centres, train stations and public buildings across Russia since last month.

Alexander Bortnikov, the head of the FSB, told reporters on Thursday that authorities knew the identities of those responsible, Russian news agencies reported. He said they were four Russian citizens based abroad with “accomplices” inside Russia.

Bortnikov was also quoted as saying that Moscow was working with foreign authorities to try to locate and extradite the hoaxers, who he said had used IP phones to call in their threats, making it hard to trace them.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Andrew Roche

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.