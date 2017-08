FILE PHOTO: The shadow of a worker is seen next to a logo of Russia's Rosneft oil company at the central processing facility of the Rosneft-owned Priobskoye oil field outside Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court ruled on Tuesday to increase a damages claim filed by oil major Rosneft against business conglomerate Sistema to 170.6 billion roubles (2.3 billion pounds), Russian news agencies reported.

Rosneft said last month it would increase its claim, up from an original 106.6 billion roubles, due to the weakening of the rouble.