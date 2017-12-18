FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Sistema to comply with court ruling, to lodge cassation appeal
Sections
Featured
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
analysis
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
uk
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
lifestyle
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 18, 2017 / 12:34 PM / a day ago

Russia's Sistema to comply with court ruling, to lodge cassation appeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian business conglomerate Sistema (AFKS.MM) said on Monday it would comply with a court ruling ordering it pay 136.3 billion roubles ($2.33 billion) in damages to Rosneft (ROSN.MM) but will lodge an appeal in cassation.

    “The corporation plans to implement the court’s ruling in accordance with the procedure established by law, and will simultaneously dispute the ruling of the appeal court by filing a cassation appeal to the Arbitration Court of the Urals District within the time limit prescribed by law,” it said.

    The company also said in a statement it was servicing and planned to continue to service its credit and other financial obligations in a timely manner and in full.

    Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.