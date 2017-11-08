FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian spy agency building catches fire in Moscow - RIA
November 8, 2017 / 3:00 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Russian spy agency building catches fire in Moscow - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A building used by Russia’s foreign spy service on the outskirts of Moscow caught fire on Wednesday, Russia’s RIA news agency quoted the service as saying.

Colonel Sergei Ivanov, a spokesman for the External Intelligence Service, one of the successor organisations to the Soviet-era KGB, said the fire happened at one of the service’s “technical installations”, RIA reported.

He later told the news agency that the fire had been extinguished, and that there were no casualties.

Russian media, quoting unnamed sources in the emergency services, said that the fire broke out in a cable gallery under the spy service’s headquarters.

Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Peter Graff

