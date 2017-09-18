Russia rejects lawsuit to learn fate of Swedish war hero Wallenberg - agencies

FILE PHOTO - Sweden's Foreign Minister Carl Bildt delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the Wallenberg Year in the Hungarian National Museum in Budapest, January 17, 2012. The exhibition commemorates the 100th anniversary of the birth of Swedish diplomat Raoul Wallenberg, who had helped save tens of thousands of Jews in the Hungarian capital Budapest during the final days of World War II. He was captured by Soviet forces on January 17, 1945. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court on Monday rejected a request to release classified documents about Swedish World War Two hero Raoul Wallenberg, whose fate remains a mystery seven decades after his reported death, Russian news agencies reported.

Wallenberg, a former Swedish diplomat, helped save thousands of Hungarian Jews during World War Two before being captured by Soviet forces in 1945.

A Russian report claimed he died in 1947 in the Lubyanka prison in central Moscow run by the Soviet security service, but no definitive proof of his fate has been put forward.

Relatives of Wallenberg filed a lawsuit against Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), seeking access to uncensored documents which they said could provide clues to Wallenberg’s fate.

But a Moscow court rejected that lawsuit out of hand on Monday, saying the documents could not be released because they contained personal information about other individuals, Russian news agencies reported.

Wallenberg’s relatives were cited as saying they would appeal.