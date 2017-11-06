Turkey's Erdogan to visit Russia, Kuwait on Nov 13, 14

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will visit Russia’s Sochi on November 13, followed by a visit to Kuwait the following day, his office said on Monday.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a ceremony in Manisa, Turkey, November 3, 2017. Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

The visit to Sochi comes amid reports of potential sticking points in Turkey’s planned purchase of a Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile system, and Turkish objections to the attendance of Syrian Kurdish groups to a Russian-sponsored Syrian peace congress scheduled for Nov. 18.

Last week, the two countries took a step towards the solution of an import crisis as Russia lifted restrictions on import of Turkish tomatoes.