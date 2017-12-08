FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erdogan, Putin to discuss Syria, Jerusalem during meeting in Turkey - sources
December 8, 2017 / 1:59 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Erdogan, Putin to discuss Syria, Jerusalem during meeting in Turkey - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will make an official visit to Turkey on Monday, Dec. 11, to discuss developments in Syria and Jerusalem with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish presidential sources said on Friday.

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan greets members of Muslim community upon his arrival in Komotini, Greece, December 8, 2017. Kayhan Ozer/Turkish Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

The Kremlin confirmed the visit by Putin on Friday, saying the two leaders would discuss energy projects and “key international problems”.

Erdogan and Putin held a phone call on Thursday where they agreed that the U.S. decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital will negatively impact the region’s peace and stability.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu in Ankara; Additional reporting by Denis Pinchuk in Moscow

