KIEV (Reuters) - Gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine are flowing as normal despite Moscow’s decision to terminate contracts with Ukraine’s Naftogaz, Ukrainian state-owned gas pipeline operator Ukrtransgaz said on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO - A man speaks on a mobile phone near the central office of Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz in Kiev, Ukraine, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Russia’s gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Saturday it had started a procedure to terminate contracts with Naftogaz in an arbitration tribunal in Stockholm