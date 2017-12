MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian prosecutors on Monday sought a sentence of 10 years in jail for ex-economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev, on trial on charges of extorting a $2 million bribe from Rosneft chief Igor Sechin, Russian news agencies reported.

Russian former Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev, who was charged with accepting a bribe, arrives for a court hearing in Moscow, Russia December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Ulyukayev denies the charges.