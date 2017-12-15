Russian court jails ex-minister Ulyukayev for 8 years in bribery case

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court sentenced ex-economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev to eight years in prison on Friday after finding him guilty of taking a $2 million bribe from Igor Sechin, the CEO of oil giant Rosneft.

Court bailiffs put handcuffs on Ulyukayev and escorted him to a cage in the courtroom after the presiding judge, Larisa Semyonova, had pronounced the sentence.

The court also ruled that Ulyukayev must pay a fine of more than 130 million roubles ($2.21 million).