Russian PM Medvedev met U.S. Trump, calls him 'open and well-meaning' - RIA
November 14, 2017 / 11:09 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

Russian PM Medvedev met U.S. Trump, calls him 'open and well-meaning' - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday he met U.S. President Donald Trump at the ASEAN summit in Manila earlier this week, calling him “open and well-meaning person”, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Medvedev said he spoke with Trump after a dinner which was dedicated to the 50th anniversary of ASEAN.

The Russian Prime Minister also said Russia-U.S. relations were at the lowest point in decades now and the United States has declared Russia its enemy, “not just opponent” by imposing new sanctions, according to RIA.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

