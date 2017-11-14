Russian PM Medvedev met U.S. Trump, calls him 'open and well-meaning' - RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday he met U.S. President Donald Trump at the ASEAN summit in Manila earlier this week, calling him “open and well-meaning person”, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Medvedev said he spoke with Trump after a dinner which was dedicated to the 50th anniversary of ASEAN.

The Russian Prime Minister also said Russia-U.S. relations were at the lowest point in decades now and the United States has declared Russia its enemy, “not just opponent” by imposing new sanctions, according to RIA.