Kremlin - no cooperation between Russia and U.S. on North Korea: RIA
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
November 4, 2017

Kremlin - no cooperation between Russia and U.S. on North Korea: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - There is no cooperation between Russia and U.S. on North Korea for the time being, the RIA news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Saturday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a reception on the National Unity Day at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia November 4, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Nemenov/Pool

“There is no cooperation so far. Only periodic exchanges of views,” he said. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump may meet at an Asian economic summit in Vietnam next week.

Peskov said there was a “great probability” that the two would discuss the situation on the Korean peninsula if such a meeting was held.

Writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Andrew Roche

