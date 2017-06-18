FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia criticises U.S. for 'anti-Cuban' approach, says it sides with Cuba
June 18, 2017 / 9:39 AM / 2 months ago

Russia criticises U.S. for 'anti-Cuban' approach, says it sides with Cuba

FILE PHOTO: People stand on the Great Moskvoretsky Bridge, with the headquarters of Russian Foreign Ministry seen in the background, in central Moscow, Russia, March 28, 2016.Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that "anti-Cuban" actions recently announced by Washington were regrettable and that Moscow confirmed its solidarity with Havana.

The ministry also said that the new approach towards Cuba by the U.S. administration resembles a "Cold war rhetoric".

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered tighter restrictions on Americans travelling to Cuba and a clampdown on U.S. business dealings with the Caribbean island’s military, saying he was cancelling former President Barack Obama's "terrible and misguided deal" liberalising ties with Havana.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Larry King

