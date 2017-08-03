FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Lavrov, U.S.'s Tillerson to meet August 6-8 - Russian foreign ministry
#World News
August 3, 2017 / 5:05 PM / 3 days ago

Russia's Lavrov, U.S.'s Tillerson to meet August 6-8 - Russian foreign ministry

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R) walks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before their meeting at the State Department in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2017.Yuri Gripas/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will discuss the current state of relations between Moscow and Washington at a meeting in Manila next week, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The two statesmen agreed to talk on the sidelines of an ASEAN regional security summit scheduled for Aug. 6-8 in Manila, the ministry said.

In a phone call on Thursday, they discussed the situation in North Korea and a range of global issues, it added.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Larry King

