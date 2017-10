MOSCOW (Reuters) - The anti-missile shield being built by Washington on foreign soil is a key problem for Russia and China, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers remarks at a news conference at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S. September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Addressing an international non-proliferation conference in Moscow, Lavrov also said the U.S. nuclear weapons deployed in Europe should be returned to U.S. territory.