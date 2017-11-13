CNN, Deutsche Welle could be hit by Russia's 'foreign agents' media law - RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Media outlets such as CNN, Radio Free Europe and Deutsche Welle could be affected by Russia’s new “foreign agents” media law, Andrei Isayev, a senior lawmaker from the ruling United Russia party, told RIA news agency on Monday.

Russia’s parliament warned last week that some U.S. and other foreign media outlets could be declared “foreign agents” and obliged to regularly declare full details of their funding, finances and staffing.