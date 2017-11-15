Kremlin - law on media 'foreign agents' is our response to U.S. measures

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A draft law allowing Moscow to designate foreign media as “foreign agents” gives Russia a tool to reciprocate to restrictions Washington has imposed on Russian media operating in the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Ben van Beurden, CEO of Royal Dutch Shell, in Moscow, Russia June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

He said it was too early to say how tough the law would be as the draft, approved on second reading by the lower house of parliament on Wednesday, did not spell out how it would be applied in practice.