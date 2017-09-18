FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lavrov, Tillerson discuss Syria, Ukraine, Middle East
September 18, 2017 / 3:21 AM / in a month

Lavrov, Tillerson discuss Syria, Ukraine, Middle East

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri in Moscow, Russia September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed cooperation on the Syrian crisis, Middle East issues, and the agreement to bring peace to Ukraine in a meeting on Sunday, Lavrov’s spokeswoman said.

Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said “the meeting was on cooperation in Syria crisis, Middle East issues and Minsk agreement”. No other details were immediately available.

The top Russian and U.S. diplomats met in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Reporting by United Nations bureau; Editing by Paul Tait

