Tillerson, Russia's Lavrov to meet on Sunday - U.S. State Dept
#World News
September 17, 2017 / 8:50 PM / a month ago

Tillerson, Russia's Lavrov to meet on Sunday - U.S. State Dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet in New York on Sunday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, the U.S. State Department said in a brief statement.

The State Department did not provide any details on what the two men would discuss during the 9 p.m. (0100 GMT on Monday) meeting. Possible topics include the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the Syrian civil war and North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Peter Cooney

