MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday that “Washington’s aggressive rhetoric” had heightened tension on the Korean peninsula and was unacceptable, the Russian foreign ministry said.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attend a bilateral meeting during a ministerial council of OSCE Foreign Ministers in Vienna, Austria, December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ronald Zak/Pool

In a phone call, the two men also discussed further steps towards resolving the Syrian crisis and the situation in Ukraine, it added.