MOSCOW (Reuters) - The timing of the next meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump has not yet been discussed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told RIA news agency in an interview on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

“The timings of the next personal meeting have not yet been discussed,” he said.