MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry has postponed planned talks with the United States on strategic stability after the United States cancelled consultations on cyber security, the RIA news agency quoted a deputy foreign minister as saying on Friday.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (not in picture) meets Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov at the President's Official Residence Mantyniemi, Helsinki, Finland September 12, 2017. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen/via REUTERS

The talks, with U.S. Under Secretary of State Thomas Shannon, were supposed to be held next week, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was cited as saying.