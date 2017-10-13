FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin raps U.S. for not issuing visas to U.N.-bound officials
#World News
October 13, 2017 / 12:54 PM / 8 days ago

Kremlin raps U.S. for not issuing visas to U.N.-bound officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Friday accused the U.S. authorities of acting in an unacceptable way by not issuing entry visas to a Russian military delegation which had been due to attend a briefing at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The United Nations emblem is seen in the U.N. General Assembly hall during the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A group of senior officers from the general staff of the Russian armed forces could not attend the joint briefing on Thursday with the Chinese military at the U.N. because they had no U.S. visas, said Alexander Emelianov, from the Russian Defense Ministry international cooperation committee.

“As a country hosting the United Nations headquarters and its structures, the U.S. authorities bear certain obligations. Certainly, in this case we are very worried by such a situation and consider it unacceptable,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a regular conference call with reporters.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
