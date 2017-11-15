FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says Venezuela to pay it back $3.15 billion over 10 years
Sections
Featured
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
The road to Brexit
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
Sport
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 15, 2017 / 1:05 PM / Updated a day ago

Russia says Venezuela to pay it back $3.15 billion over 10 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Venezuela have signed a debt restructuring deal under which Caracas will pay Moscow back $3.15 bln over a 10-year period, Russia’s Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

Venezuelan Vice President for Economics Wilmar Castro Soteldo speaks next to Venezuelan Economy and Finance Minister Simon Zerpa in Moscow, Russia November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Debt repayments would be minimal in the first six years, the ministry said.

Venezuela borrowed from Russia in late 2011, but failed to keep up with payments on the debt in 2016 as the South American state faced a full-blown economic and financial crisis.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.