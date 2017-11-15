PDVSA, other firms' debts, not included in Moscow-Caracas debt deal - minister

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Funds borrowed from Russia by Venezuelan firms, including oil producer PDVSA, are not part of a debt restructuring deal agreed between Moscow and Caracas on Wednesday, Venezuelan Economy and Finance Minister Simon Zerpa told reporters.

Under the terms of the Russo-Venezuelan debt deal, Caracas will pay Moscow back $3.15 billion over a 10-year period.

Those terms are quite flexible and favourable for Caracas, Venezuelan Vice President for Economics Wilmar Castro Soteldo said.