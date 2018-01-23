FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 1:16 PM / a day ago

Russia's VTB sees 2018 net profit at up to 170 billion roubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - VTB (VTBR.MM), Russia’s No.2 bank, expects to make up to 170 billion roubles (2.16 billion pounds) in net profit in 2018, the bank’s Chief Executive Andrey Kostin said on Tuesday, Russia’s RIA news agency reported.

In 2017, VTB’s net profit was seen at 107 billion roubles, Kostin said at an economic forum in Davos, repeating the assessment he voiced in an interview with Reuters earlier this month.

    Kostin also said that VTB planned to bring VTB’s net profit up to 220 billion roubles in 2019, RIA reported.

    (This version of the story corrects to read 2019, paragraph 3)

    Writing by Andrey Ostroukh

