BNP Paribas subject of full-scale Rwanda probe in France
#Business News
September 25, 2017 / 10:30 AM / in 24 days

BNP Paribas subject of full-scale Rwanda probe in France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of BNP Paribas bank is pictured on an office building in Nantes, France, July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - French judicial investigators have opened a full-scale inquiry into allegations of complicity in the 1994 Rwandan genocide, an official at the public prosecutor’s office said on Monday.

BNP Paribas bank, accused by non-governmental organisations of complicity over a transfer of $1.3 million (961,182.99 pounds) to an arms dealer, said the move was expected and not a surprise.

“This in no way constitutes a new development,” a BNP spokeswoman said.

The full-scale inquiry follows a preliminary investigation that began earlier this year, when three non-government organisations filed a complaint on the matter.

In France, the opening of a full-scale inquiry does not imply guilt and does not automatically lead to a trial. It does imply that investigators believe the complaint or information gleaned during initial inquiries merits further investigation.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Brian Love

