FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU warns Ryanair on cancellation reimbursement, compensation
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 18, 2017 / 11:43 AM / a month ago

EU warns Ryanair on cancellation reimbursement, compensation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) has to comply with EU passenger rights, including possible reimbursement and compensation, over its plans to cancel between 40 and 50 flights per day until the end of October, the European Commission said on Monday.

“Airlines operating in the EU need to respect the European rules.... Passengers whose flights are cancelled have a comprehensive set of rights,” a Commission spokesman told a news conference.

He said it was not for the Commission to comment on the operational decisions of an airline, but that Ryanair had to comply with the rules.

“We have to check if all this is respected by Ryanair. For instance, you are entitled to reimbursement if you are not warned two weeks in advance,” he said.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.