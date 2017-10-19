Italian regulator does not fine Ryanair for flight cancellation for now

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s civil aviation authority ENAC will not impose fines on Irish carrier Ryanair (RYA.I) for now over its recent flight cancellations, a spokesman for the regulator said.

Ryanair commercial passenger jet lands in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Ryanair announced last month a wave of flight cancellations caused by a shortage of pilots. It is expected to affect more than 700,000 passengers over the coming months.

ENAC Chairman Vito Riggio and Managing Director Alessio Quaranta met with Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O‘Leary and Chief Commercial Officer David O‘Brien on Thursday to discuss how the carrier handled the cancellations, ENAC said in a statement.