FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian regulator does not fine Ryanair for flight cancellation for now
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 19, 2017 / 1:57 PM / 2 days ago

Italian regulator does not fine Ryanair for flight cancellation for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s civil aviation authority ENAC will not impose fines on Irish carrier Ryanair (RYA.I) for now over its recent flight cancellations, a spokesman for the regulator said.

Ryanair commercial passenger jet lands in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Ryanair announced last month a wave of flight cancellations caused by a shortage of pilots. It is expected to affect more than 700,000 passengers over the coming months.

ENAC Chairman Vito Riggio and Managing Director Alessio Quaranta met with Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O‘Leary and Chief Commercial Officer David O‘Brien on Thursday to discuss how the carrier handled the cancellations, ENAC said in a statement.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.