Norwegian Air no longer in talks on connection deal with Ryanair
September 18, 2017 / 7:10 PM / a month ago

Norwegian Air no longer in talks on connection deal with Ryanair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle (NWC.OL) said on Monday it was no longer discussing a flight connection agreement with Ryanair (RYA.I), after it reached a similar deal with easyJet (EZJ.L).

“We are delighted to have entered into partnership with easyJet which was an obvious and natural fit for each airlines’ large and growing networks. Previous discussions with Ryanair are no longer active,” the Norwegian carrier said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Ryanair said earlier on Monday that the talks had ended.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Writing by Adrian Croft; Editing by Edmund Blair

