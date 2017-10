A Norwegian Air Shuttle Boeing 737-800 is seen in the air near Oslo Airport, Gardermoen in this July 17, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Kyrre Lien/Scanpix

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle (NWC.OL) has recruited more than 140 pilots from Irish rival Ryanair (RYA.I) in 2017, a spokesman for the Nordic budget carrier said on Monday.

Norwegian Air declined to give an exact number.

Ryanair on Friday announced plans to cancel between 40 and 50 flights per day until the end of October, disrupting hundreds of thousands of journeys.