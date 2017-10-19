FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ryanair, Google and eDreams reach settlement over advertisements
#Business News
October 19, 2017 / 11:03 AM / in 2 days

Ryanair, Google and eDreams reach settlement over advertisements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair reached a settlement with Google and online travel agent eDreams to end legal proceedings in the Irish High Court over what it said were misleading advertisements for Ryanair flights, the airline said on Thursday.

Ryanair commercial passenger jet lands in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Ryanair accused Google in 2015 of allowing eDreams to use “misleading” subdomain www.Ryanair.eDreams.com and a website with branding similar to Ryanair’s to sell plane tickets at higher prices than on the Irish airline’s own website.

Ryanair said terms of the settlement would remain confidential.

Ryanair, Google and eDreams said in a statement that they were pleased to have resolved the issue.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
