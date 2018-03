DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair’s (RYA.I) Italian pilot union ANPAC on Wednesday said it hoped to sign an agreement on formal union recognition and working conditions at its next meeting with the airline’s management in two weeks’ time.

“Things are really going fast. At the next meeting we may be able to sign an agreement,” ANPAC official Riccardo Canestrari told Reuters following a meeting with Ryanair management.