FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Reuters Investigates
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Health
Business News
February 28, 2018 / 10:12 AM / a day ago

Ryanair CEO hopes to complete negotiations with Italian pilots soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) hopes to wrap up shortly negotiations with Italy’s main pilots’ union, ANPAC, the airline’s Chief Executive Michael O‘Leary said on Wednesday.

    O‘Leary told reporters he expected a deal within two weeks at most, adding that tax issues were holding up the accord.

    The airline averted widespread strikes ahead of Christmas by announcing plans to recognise pilots’ unions for the first time in its 32-year history and is talking with various organisations around Europe.

    O‘Leary said Ryanair was also negotiating with Italy’s ANPAV flight assistants’ union and hopes to reach a deal with them too shortly.

    Reporting by Alberto Sisto; Editing by Crispian Balmer

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.