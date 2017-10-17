FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia Airlines says announcement of CEO move to Ryanair 'unexpected'
#Business News
October 17, 2017 / 11:48 AM / 4 days ago

Malaysia Airlines says announcement of CEO move to Ryanair 'unexpected'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair’s announcement on Tuesday that it had hired Malaysia Airline Chief Executive Peter Bellew was “unexpected” the Asian carrier said in a statement, adding that its board would meet to discuss the move.

Ryanair (RYA.I) said in a statement that Bellew would take over as its chief operations officer on Dec. 1. [L8N1MS2OH]

“At a press conference with Malaysian and international media on 27 September 2017, Bellew had expressed his commitment to Malaysia Airlines,” the Malaysia Airlines statement said.

“The turnaround of Malaysia Airlines remains on track and on schedule,” it added.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
