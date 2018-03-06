FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 8:29 AM / a day ago

Ryanair CEO expects 170-180 million passengers a year in 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ryanair expects to be carrying between 170 and 180 million passengers a year in 2020, the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday, saying growth would be driven by flights serving France and Scandinavia.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary poses for a photo ahead of a news conference Brussels, Belgium, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“In 2020, I think we will be doing about 170, 180 million passengers a year,” chief executive Michael O’Leary told a news conference in Brussels, adding that the figure for the year to the end of March 2018 would be 130 million.

“One of the upsides of recognising unions is that France and Scandinavia have now opened up. We have no bases currently there... so there will be growth there,” he added.

The airline, Europe’s largest, carried some 120 million passengers in the year to the end of March 2017 and has a target of 200 million by 2024.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Samantha Koester; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
