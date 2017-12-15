Italy's main pilots' union calls off planned strike against Ryanair - source

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s main pilots’ union, Anpac, called off a planned four-hour strike against Ryanair on Friday after the company said it would recognise the union in a bid to avoid the walkout.

Ryanair commercial passenger jet takes off in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

An Anpac source said it had received a letter from Ryanair and that talks between the company and the union to establish a national contract would begin soon.

Fit-Cisl, a union that represents fewer pilots, said it would go ahead with the strike.