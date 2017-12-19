Ryanair Irish union warns industrial action still possible

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair management met pilot union representatives for the first time in its 32-year history on Tuesday, but the Irish union said industrial action was still possible unless the airline provided written confirmation that it was recognising the union.

Ryanair Chief People Officer Eddie Wilson told journalists his meeting with union representatives was positive. But the IMPACT/IALPA trade union said in a statement it was “disappointing” that no written confirmation was given.

The union said a recognition agreement had to be agreed by midday on Thursday and warned its mandate for strike action could still be implemented “in the absence of a timely agreement.”

Ryanair on Friday agreed to recognise unions for the first time in a bid to avoid a Christmas strike. Its management is due to meet representatives of German union VC on Wednesday and Portuguese union SPAC on Thursday.