Ryanair pilots in Portugal suspend strike, union to negotiate

LISBON (Reuters) - Ryanair pilots in Portugal decided on Sunday to suspend their strike set for Dec. 20 after the company agreed to recognise the unions and negotiate on Friday in a surprise decision, Portugal’s Union of Civil Aviation Pilots (SPAC) said.

“The decision by Ryanair to recognise SPAC as the organisation representing its pilots in Portugal and its commitment to starting negotiations with a view to reach a deal have led to this decision,” SPAC said in a brief statement.

Europe’s largest low-cost carrier offered on Friday to recognise pilot unions for the first time in its 32-year history in a last-minute attempt to avert its first-ever pilot strike at the start of the holiday season.