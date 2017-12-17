Ryanair pilots in Ireland suspend strike planned for Wednesday

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) pilots in Ireland on Sunday suspended a 24-hour strike planned for Wednesday, the final strike threat facing the airline in the busy run-up to Christmas, trade union Impact said in a statement.

“Impact has this evening suspended a planned one-day strike of Ryanair pilots next Wednesday after company management agreed to recognise the union as the representative of Irish-based pilots,” the union said in a statement.