FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Some Irish-based Ryanair pilots to strike on December 20 - union
Sections
Featured
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
economy
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
Froome says asthma drug behind 'adverse finding'
Sport
Froome says asthma drug behind 'adverse finding'
May faces parliamentary showdown with Brexit rebels
May faces parliamentary showdown with Brexit rebels
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 12, 2017 / 2:15 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Some Irish-based Ryanair pilots to strike on December 20 - union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish-based pilots employed directly by Ryanair and who are members of the IALPA pilots union served notice of a one-day strike on Tuesday in a dispute over the airline’s collective bargaining system, the umbrella IMPACT trade union said.

A Ryanair aeroplane prepares to land at Dublin airport in Dublin, Ireland September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The pilots, whom IMPACT said were mostly captains, will withdraw their labour on Dec. 20 in a strike the union predicted will either disrupt flights or generate substantial costs to the airline. It warned of further strike days if agreement is not reached on the airline’s bargaining with staff.

In response to the vote in favour of action on Monday, Ryanair, which does not recognise trade unions, said the ballot represented less than 28 percent of its Dublin pilots and warned they would lose favourable rosters and remuneration benefits if the were “misled into industrial action.”

Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.