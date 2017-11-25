FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Beijing city officials call for removal of kindergarten head - report
#World News
November 25, 2017 / 10:41 AM / a day ago

Beijing city officials call for removal of kindergarten head - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing city authorities have urged RYB Education Inc (RYB.N) to remove the head of its kindergarten where police are investigating alleged abuse of children, state media Xinhua reported on Saturday.

A child walks with a parent at the kindergarten run by pre-school operator RYB Education Inc being investigated by China's police, in Beijing, China November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The report cited a spokesperson for the Chaoyang district of the capital where the childcare facility is located.

The Chaoyang district has launched an investigation into all childcare facilities in its area, the report said.

Reporting by Josephine Mason and Shu Zhang; editing by Alexander Smith

