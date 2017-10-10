FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam's Sacombank board seeks to switch listing to smaller exchange
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 10, 2017 / 9:52 AM / in 10 days

Vietnam's Sacombank board seeks to switch listing to smaller exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PICTURE: A customer talks with Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Bank's staff at the bank's headquarters in Ho Chi Minh city July 11, 2006. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI (Reuters) - Board members of Vietnam’s Sacombank STB.HM are seeking shareholder approval to switch the bank’s listing to the Hanoi Stock Exchange .HNXI from the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange .VNI, a bank resolution on Tuesday showed.

Sacombank, or Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank, is among Vietnam’s biggest private-listed banks. It would be delisted from the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the country’s main bourse, if shareholders approve the resolution.

The bank, which has had a new chairman since June, did not give a reason or a time frame for the move.

Reporting by Mai Nguyen

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.