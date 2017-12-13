FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Windows retailer Safestyle sees modest 2017 earnings growth
Sections
Featured
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
business
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
Disorderly Brexit risk reduced by EU talks progress - BoE
central banks
Disorderly Brexit risk reduced by EU talks progress - BoE
Six months on, Grenfell fire survivors weep at London memorial
uk
Six months on, Grenfell fire survivors weep at London memorial
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 13, 2017 / 7:42 AM / a day ago

Windows retailer Safestyle sees modest 2017 earnings growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British windows and door retailer Safestyle UK Plc said it expects 2017 full-year underlying pretax profit to come in below market expectations, as demand for its products weakens amid declining customer confidence.

The Bradford-based company said sales in the three months to Nov. 30 fell 0.3 percent by value and 6.8 percent by volume over 2016.

“We expect only modest growth in earnings over 2017,” said the retailer, which, along many other British retailers, had warned about a dip in confidence among consumers.

UK consumer spending power is being squeezed as inflation rises and wage growth falters.

Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.