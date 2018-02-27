FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Business
Technology
The Trump Effect
Environment
China
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Business News
February 27, 2018 / 11:41 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Safran working on plans to get LEAP jet engine deliveries back on schedule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Safran (SAF.PA) is working on plans to get LEAP jet engine deliveries back on schedule by mid-year after the knock-on effect of supplier quality problems pushed back deliveries by 4-5 weeks, said Chief Executive Philippe Petitcolin.

    Safran, which along with GE (GE.N) faced calls from Airbus (AIR.PA) this month to eradicate delays in the deliveries of the LEAP engine in 2018, had said earlier it was executing a “strong action plan” to cut costs and achieve a gross breakeven on the engine by end-decade.

    As Petitcolin was speaking to reporters after Safran’s results, Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders also issued a statement.

    “It’s nice to read that they have a strong action plan to cut costs on the LEAP. However, it is much more important and urgent right now that Safran and GE recover the programme and deliver on time and on quality,” said Enders in his statement.

    Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.