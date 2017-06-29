FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's ANC to discuss graft allegations at party summit
#World News
June 29, 2017 / 11:27 AM / a month ago

South Africa's ANC to discuss graft allegations at party summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's African National Congress will discuss at its policy conference allegations that business interests are having undue influence over political appointments and public tenders, Secretary General Gwede Mantashe said on Thursday.

President Jacob Zuma's wealthy business friends have been accused of having influence over government. An anti-graft watchdog is investigating the allegations. Zuma and his business friends have denied any wrongdoing.

The ANC will hold a policy conference, held every five years, from June 30-July 5, where the economy, land reform and election strategies will be among the topics on the agenda.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng

